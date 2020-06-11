UrduPoint.com
Nakheel Announces Increase In Demand For Villas, Sales At AED223 Million

Thu 11th June 2020

Nakheel announces increase in demand for villas, sales at AED223 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) Dubai property developer Nakheel has announced the increase in demand for villas, with sales worth AED223 million in the last three months, as buyers look for more indoor and outdoor living space to adapt to the ‘new normal’.

According to a press release issued by the company today, Nakheel has sold 70 villas with a sales value of AED170 million since March in family villas at Nad Al Sheba.

Ready villas at Al Furjan are also proving popular, with AED53 million worth of sales across 20 villas in the same period. Nearly 70 percent of villas released at Nad Al Sheba, and 95 percent of the 400-plus villas at the most recently completed phase at Al Furjan, are now taken.

Commenting on the announcement, Aqil Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel, said, "The robust sales highlight investor trust in Dubai real estate and the Nakheel brand.

With a growing number of end-users among our customers, it’s clear that buyers are committing long term to the real estate sector with a home to call their own.

"Remote working, home schooling and earlier restrictions on movement have resulted in people spending most of their time at home – with many rethinking their living arrangements and realising that they could do with more space to work and play. This, combined with competitive deals and our new virtual sales tool, has led to strong demand for family villas with extra rooms and private gardens at some of our most prestigious communities."

