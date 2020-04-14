UrduPoint.com
Nakheel Disinfects Hundreds Of Residential Buildings Across Dubai

Tue 14th April 2020

Nakheel disinfects hundreds of residential buildings across Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) Dubai property developer Nakheel has completed a two-week precautionary deep disinfection programme at all 647 residential buildings in its Dubai property portfolio as part of its continued efforts to safeguard public health.

More than 6,000 corridors, 3,000 concierge and lobby areas, and 850 elevators were sanitised, using Dubai Municipality-approved materials and tools, the developer said today in a statement.

The exercise covered common areas in all buildings managed by Nakheel Strata and apartment blocks under Nakheel’s residential leasing division at Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, The Gardens, Jumeirah Heights, Masakin Al Furjan, Badrah and International City.

Nakheel continues to sanitise touch points and elevators every two hours across all of its buildings, the statement added.

