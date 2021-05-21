Nakheel launches 418 new homes at Al Furjan

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2021) Dubai-based developer Nakheel has announced the launch of Murooj Al Furjan, a residential community of 418 villas at Al Furjan.

Spanning five million square feet across two new, gated communities, Murooj Al Furjan phase one comprises 314 four-bedroom villas and 104 five-bedroom villas set among extensive landscaped green space and scenic walkways, with a host of onsite sports and leisure facilities for residents.

Located in central Al Furjan, Murooj – meaning ‘green fields’ – is close to the retail Pavilion, Al Furjan Club and the Dubai Metro station, with easy access to and from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road and Ibn Battuta Mall.

Construction is anticipated to begin this year, with completion in 2024.

More than 1,700 Nakheel customers have already invested in Al Furjan, which spans 560 hectares and has a current population of 26,000. Murooj Al Furjan will complement the existing 1,700 villas and townhouses and 2,800 apartments at the community.