UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nakheel Launches 418 New Homes At Al Furjan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Nakheel launches 418 new homes at Al Furjan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2021) Dubai-based developer Nakheel has announced the launch of Murooj Al Furjan, a residential community of 418 villas at Al Furjan.

Spanning five million square feet across two new, gated communities, Murooj Al Furjan phase one comprises 314 four-bedroom villas and 104 five-bedroom villas set among extensive landscaped green space and scenic walkways, with a host of onsite sports and leisure facilities for residents.

Located in central Al Furjan, Murooj – meaning ‘green fields’ – is close to the retail Pavilion, Al Furjan Club and the Dubai Metro station, with easy access to and from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road and Ibn Battuta Mall.

Construction is anticipated to begin this year, with completion in 2024.

More than 1,700 Nakheel customers have already invested in Al Furjan, which spans 560 hectares and has a current population of 26,000. Murooj Al Furjan will complement the existing 1,700 villas and townhouses and 2,800 apartments at the community.

Related Topics

Sports Dubai Metro Road From Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,490 new COVID-19 cases, 1,451 reco ..

6 minutes ago

UAE celebrates &#039;World Day for Cultural Divers ..

7 minutes ago

Excess deaths due to pandemic much higher than rep ..

7 minutes ago

Commissioner for crackdown against encroachment at ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Japarov to Discuss May 24 Strengthening Sta ..

7 minutes ago

Business community expresses solidarity with Pales ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.