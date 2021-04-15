Nakheel launches smartphone app to enhance customer experience

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) Dubai-based developer Nakheel on Thursday launched "My Nakheel" smartphone app, benefiting more than 43,000 Nakheel investors and residential leasing tenants to have a virtual property assistant in their pocket.

Now available for download, My Nakheel offers over 90 services, with the added convenience of voice messaging and photo uploads.

Customers can view their property information, register their interest in buying or renting a property, renew leases, schedule appointments for maintenance, apply for security passes and make fast, secure payments among dozens of other services with My Nakheel, which is constantly updated with additional benefits and functions.

Ahmed Ebrahim AlAhmad, Chief Information Officer at Nakheel, said, "The My Nakheel app combines convenience, security and functionality, giving our investors and customers more time to enjoy life. Its launch underlines our commitment to customer-centricity and the use of cutting edge technology to provide new services to our stakeholders, be they an owner-resident, a tenant at one of our communities, or an investor living on the other side of the world."

The app – available on the Apple Store or Google Play – also allows users to view Nakheel’s projects and attractions across Dubai, with many more features and facilities coming soon.