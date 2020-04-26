UrduPoint.com
Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall And Dragon Mart Prepare For Reopening

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall and Dragon Mart prepare for reopening

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) Nakheel Malls is pulling out all the stops to ensure customer, staff and tenant safety and wellbeing as it prepares to reopen Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart and other destinations across Dubai.

Nakheel Malls’ reopening strategy includes the new coronavirus, COVID-19, tests for all customer service desk staff, sanitisation tunnels at its largest malls, a 30 percent increase in security staff and an extensive pre-opening disinfection programme, currently under way, at all locations.

The measures are in addition to government protocols, including temperature screening at mall entrances, 24-hour sanitisation and social distancing policies, which will also be in place across Nakheel Malls venues, according to a press release issued by Nakheel Malls on Sunday.

Omar Khoory, Managing Director, Nakheel Malls, said, "We are leaving no stone unturned in getting ready to welcome back our visitors. "Customer safety – and confidence – is crucial, and we are going the extra mile to make sure visitors, staff and tenants are safe, and to protect public health as best we can.

"We are following government guidance and protocol across all our assets, with supplementary measures in place for added security," he said.

All customers, shop staff and information desk employees at Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart, Golden Mile Galleria and Nakheel Pavilions at Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Islands, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan and Badrah need to pass a thermal screening test before entering the premises.

Sanitisation tunnels are installed at larger malls for key workers, such as shop staff and delivery drivers. A strict disinfection regime has been place at all Nakheel Malls’ destinations for the last two months – including during the closure – and has been stepped up even more for reopening.

Deep disinfection is taking place at all locations prior to opening, with an intensified sanitisation programme – including high touch point sterilisation every 30 minutes and regular cleanliness inspections by government authorities – continuing once operations begin.

Nakheel Malls will also soon launch a new service, under which goods can be ordered online and picked up at a dedicated collection point, further benefiting customers and retailers.

