Nakheel Malls Launches Number Of Initiatives To Celebrate "Hope Probe"

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) Nakheel Malls, the retail arm of master developer Nakheel, has launched a set of initiatives across Dragon Mart, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, The Pointe, Palm West Beach and Club Vista Mare, to celebrate the UAE’s space mission as part of the government’s strategy to rejoice the arrival of "Hope Probe" on the red planet.

Omar Khoory, Chief Hospitality and Assets Officer, said: "The UAE’s mission to Mars has been a truly remarkable journey and it majorly contributed into putting the region on the map of knowledge sharing, innovation and technology. At Nakheel Malls, we are very grateful for the scientific efforts made by the UAE’s visionary leadership and will always celebrate the fruitfulness of our youth.

"

With celebrations running until 9th February, 2021, Nakheel Malls’ state-of-the-art destinations are turning their logos red in alignment with the overall Mission to Mars celebrations. Additionally, The Palm Fountain is set to host a spectacular red show in festivity of the historical moment daily at 9pm.

Nakheel Malls is also inviting the community to share a message of hope through a social media filter launched on the entity’s social media channels specially to support the mission.

