UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nakheel Opens New Community Pavilion At Nad Al Sheba

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 12:45 PM

Nakheel opens new community pavilion at Nad Al Sheba

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Dubai developer Nakheel is expanding its retail portfolio with Nad Al Sheba Pavilion, a new shopping and leisure destination at the Nad Al Sheba Villas community, Dubai.

Spanning more than 36,426 sq. ft., the pavilion features key retailers and a beauty salon, all of which have opened on 15th July.

The development will also include facilities such as a swimming pool and a gym to complement the community’s five-kilometre jogging and cycling track.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets and Hospitality Officer of Nakheel, said, "We are delighted to launch our Pavilion at Nad Al Sheba Villas, highlighting our commitment to bringing new facilities and attractions to our communities across Dubai. The pavilion offers a new hub for shopping, keeping fit and socialising at Nakheel’s newest community."

Related Topics

Cycling Dubai Hub July All

Recent Stories

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre ..

1 hour ago

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 18, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Covid-19 vigilance remains top priority

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.