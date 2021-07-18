Nakheel opens new community pavilion at Nad Al Sheba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Dubai developer Nakheel is expanding its retail portfolio with Nad Al Sheba Pavilion, a new shopping and leisure destination at the Nad Al Sheba Villas community, Dubai.

Spanning more than 36,426 sq. ft., the pavilion features key retailers and a beauty salon, all of which have opened on 15th July.

The development will also include facilities such as a swimming pool and a gym to complement the community’s five-kilometre jogging and cycling track.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets and Hospitality Officer of Nakheel, said, "We are delighted to launch our Pavilion at Nad Al Sheba Villas, highlighting our commitment to bringing new facilities and attractions to our communities across Dubai. The pavilion offers a new hub for shopping, keeping fit and socialising at Nakheel’s newest community."