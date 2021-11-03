Nakheel Redevelops Historical 'Jebel Ali Village'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) Nakheel today launched the new "Jebel Ali Village", a redevelopment of one of the most treasured areas of Dubai into an upscale residential community.

Jebel Ali Village will be transformed into a gated, hillside collection of luxury villas set among lush green spaces. The first phase of four and five bedroom villas is on sale from Sunday, 7th November 2021.

Spanning 80 hectares, Jebel Ali Village will comprise three clusters, each containing modern, spacious villas, swimming pools, parks and sports facilities.

A Nakheel spokesman said, "Jebel Ali Village holds a special place in Dubai’s history, and we are redeveloping the community to preserve and enhance its longevity for many more generations to come. We will continue the legacy of this vibrant community as we embark on the creation of the new Jebel Ali Village."