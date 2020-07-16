UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nakheel Secures AED600 Million Worth Of Property Sales In Four Months

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:00 PM

Nakheel secures AED600 million worth of property sales in four months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) Master developer Nakheel has announced that it sold almost 250 properties with a total sales value of over AED600 million in the last four months, with ready-to-occupy villas most in demand.

Among the most popular are Nakheel’s family villas at Nad Al Sheba, where a third phase of ready-to-move-into properties has just been released, after phases one and two sold out in June. Nakheel has now sold 205 villas at the Nad Al Sheba community, where a retail and recreation centre is due to open in Q1 2021, the company revealed in a statement.

The company added that it has also seen a surge in demand at Al Furjan, where 36 ready homes have been sold since March.

Aqil Kazim, Nakheel Chief Commercial Officer, said, "Having sold out of Nad Al Sheba phases one and two, we are now selling the third phase on a daily basis, and will release more ready homes as the year goes on. Our customers include a growing number of first-time buyers, and we are witnessing an increase in female investors, too.

Related Topics

Company March June Family Million

Recent Stories

Actress Sarah Khan announces engagement with Falak ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, German counterpart discuss b ..

35 minutes ago

LHC extends till July 23 Shehbaz Sharif's bail in ..

53 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $44.12 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

Flour price per kg goes up by Rs 6 in Karachi

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5, 426 with 257914 cases of Coron ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.