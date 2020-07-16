Nakheel secures AED600 million worth of property sales in four months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) Master developer Nakheel has announced that it sold almost 250 properties with a total sales value of over AED600 million in the last four months, with ready-to-occupy villas most in demand.

Among the most popular are Nakheel’s family villas at Nad Al Sheba, where a third phase of ready-to-move-into properties has just been released, after phases one and two sold out in June. Nakheel has now sold 205 villas at the Nad Al Sheba community, where a retail and recreation centre is due to open in Q1 2021, the company revealed in a statement.

The company added that it has also seen a surge in demand at Al Furjan, where 36 ready homes have been sold since March.

Aqil Kazim, Nakheel Chief Commercial Officer, said, "Having sold out of Nad Al Sheba phases one and two, we are now selling the third phase on a daily basis, and will release more ready homes as the year goes on. Our customers include a growing number of first-time buyers, and we are witnessing an increase in female investors, too.