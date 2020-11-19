UrduPoint.com
Nakheel Set To Transform Community Living For 300,000 Residents Across Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

Nakheel set to transform community living for 300,000 residents across Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) Nakheel has announced the launch of Nakheel Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric community management company dedicated to ensuring that investors and residents enjoy the best in service, world-class facilities and holistic living.

Nakheel Community Management, launched in the presence of members of the Nakheel board of Directors and guests from the Dubai Land Department and the Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, aims to transform community living for 300,000 residents across Dubai and make Nakheel communities the most desirable places to invest in, live, work and visit.

All health and safety protocols were observed during the event.

With new social media channels (@nakheelcommunities), the hashtag #MadeforLiving and a new website (www.nakheelcommunities.com), Nakheel Community Management will oversee owners’ committee meetings and facilities management services, and continuously enhance all aspects of community living.

