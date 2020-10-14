Nakheel sets sail with new destinations for UAE boating enthusiasts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) Nakheel is kicking off the peak sailing season by offering UAE boat owners and tour operators access to two new island destinations in the Arabian Gulf.

The boating and yachting fraternity can now avail day trips or overnight stays at Deira Islands, Nakheel’s new coastal city in the north of the emirate, and at a private island off Dubai Waterfront, in the south.

Aqil Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Nakheel, said, "We are expanding our marine facilities to reflect the continued growth in the UAE’s leisure boating industry. Easily accessible from all seven emirates, and able to accommodate boats and yachts up to 165 metres long, our exciting new destinations will appeal to marine enthusiasts across the country, and further secure the country’s position as a premium destination for the sector.

"Nakheel is also bringing new marinas to Deira Islands to meet the growing demand for mooring facilities. Our Palm Jumeirah marinas are almost at full capacity, with over 400 members.

"

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Tourism, said, "Both domestic and international marine tourism play a key role in distinguishing Dubai as a world class destination. Boat owners and tour companies alike will enjoy these new destinations along Dubai’s world class coastline, and further contribute to this growing sector."

Deira Islands and Dubai Waterfront complement Nakheel’s original leisure boating destination at Antarctica Island at The World, visited by more than 700 yacht and boat owners last year.

Access to all venues is free to Palm Jumeirah marina members, with other boat owners welcome for a nominal fee depending on the boat size. Visitors can enjoy a range of watersports, including swimming, kayaking, snorkeling, canoeing and stand-up paddling, providing they bring their own equipment, with overnight anchoring permits available on application.

Government authority safety regulations on social gatherings apply, Nakheel concluded.