Nakheel Sponsors UAE Tour 2023 White Jersey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 14th February, 2023 (WAM) – Nakheel, a leading master developer, is sponsoring the 2023 UAE Tour, the only UCI World Tour cycling race in the middle East, for the fifth consecutive year.

Nakheel is sponsoring the White Jersey for the best young rider of each route under the age of 25.

The race, taking place from 20th-26th February, covers 1028 km across seven stages, including two mountain stages, four sprint stages, and a high-speed team time trial.

Nakheel's sponsorship aligns with their commitment to promoting health, fitness, and well-being for UAE citizens, residents, and visitors, and recognizes the next generation of cyclists. Nakheel has previously hosted the Roy Nasr Triathlon and the UAE Cycling Federation's Dubai Islands Open Challenge race on Dubai Islands.

