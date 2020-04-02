Nakheel sterilises 647 residential buildings across Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Master developer Nakheel has embarked on a two-week precautionary deep disinfection programme at all 647 residential buildings in its Dubai property portfolio as part of its ongoing commitment to safeguarding public health.

Taking place until 12th April, the exercise covers all buildings managed by Nakheel Strata and all apartment blocks under Nakheel’s residential leasing division, the company said on Thursday.

Buildings at Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, The Gardens, Jumeirah Heights, Masakin Al Furjan, Badrah and International City are undergoing the deep disinfection, which covers all common areas – lifts, lobbies and corridors – using Dubai Municipality-approved materials.

The process is taking place during the government’s current night time restrictions, under which residents should be at home between 8 pm and 6 am, it said.

Nakheel has also disinfected all of its offices across Dubai, and continues to follow strict disinfection regimes at its offices, malls, buildings and communities.

A Nakheel spokesperson said, "We are doing everything we can to protect people as much as possible. We also call on residents and customers to help us help them stay safe by following official instructions, including staying at home, avoiding non-essential activities and regular handwashing with soap and water."