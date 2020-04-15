UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nakheel Supports Dubai’s Frontline Heroes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 06:45 PM

Nakheel supports Dubai’s frontline heroes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Master developer Nakheel is supplying Dubai’s frontline medical staff with 485,000 items of protective clothing.

The supplies have been delivered to the Dubai Health Authority for distribution among doctors and nurses across the emirate.

A Nakheel spokesman said, "We are pleased to help support the medical teams who are among the frontline staff working tirelessly to treat people in need and protect Dubai’s citizens, residents and communities. We thank these heroes for their unwavering efforts to mitigate this unprecedented situation.

"

Last month, Nakheel announced an AED230 million economic package to ease the financial burden facing retailers and small businesses. It includes rent relief for Nakheel Malls tenants, taking effect when malls reopen, and rental holidays for small businesses at Nakheel master communities. Administration charges across various services are also waived for three months.

Nakheel has also just completed a two-week deep disinfection at its 647 residential buildings in Dubai, and continues a strict sanitisation regime at buildings and malls.

Related Topics

Holidays Dubai Rent Million

Recent Stories

Brigadier Mohammad Ahmed assumes charge as new Mil ..

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution dissolving Sharjah ..

51 minutes ago

Belgium announces 283 COVID-19 related deaths

51 minutes ago

Shahid Khan Afridi’s photo with the youngest dau ..

59 minutes ago

Infinix Welcomes Ramadan with Thrilling Discounts ..

1 hour ago

Treatment of Corona-Virus through Passive Immuniza ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.