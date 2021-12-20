UrduPoint.com

Nakheel’s Key Developments And Destinations Scoop Four Accolades At 2021 World Travel Awards

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 04:45 PM

Nakheel’s key developments and destinations scoop four accolades at 2021 World Travel Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) Palm Jumeirah, the architectural wonder and flagship master development from Nakheel, has been named World’s Leading Tourism Development Project at the 2021 World travel Awards, with three of the island’s newest attractions and destinations also being crowned at this year’s event.

The View at The Palm, Nakheel’s stunning, 360-degree observation deck which opened at the top of The Palm Tower earlier this year, took the title of middle East’s Leading New Tourist Attraction.

Palm West Beach, Nakheel’s unique seafront dining and leisure spot, which opened in 2020, won the award for Dubai’s Leading Beach Destination The St. Regis The Palm, Dubai – another key attraction within The Palm Tower – took the title of World’s Leading New Hotel Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel, said: "Nakheel continues to create and deliver groundbreaking destinations for UAE residents and tourists, and in turn contribute positively to Dubai’s tourism and leisure sectors.

We are humbled that The Palm Jumeirah – and key destinations on the island that were all successfully opened despite the challenges of the pandemic – have been recognised at The World Travel Awards. These prestigious accolades represent more milestones for Dubai’s tourism sector and are even more reason to celebrate the ever-growing wonder of Palm Jumeirah."

Related Topics

World UAE Hotel Dubai Palm Jumeirah Middle East 2020 Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues as the ..

Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues as the highlight of amateur golf cale ..

50 seconds ago
 HIPA launches &#039;World’s Coolest Winter Photo ..

HIPA launches &#039;World’s Coolest Winter Photography&#039;competition

1 minute ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2022’s comprehensive agend ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2022’s comprehensive agenda to aid post-covid recovery

16 minutes ago
 Winners of 16th Al Burda Award announced at Expo 2 ..

Winners of 16th Al Burda Award announced at Expo 2020 Dubai

17 minutes ago
 Russia's Gazprom Not Booking Additional Gas Transi ..

Russia's Gazprom Not Booking Additional Gas Transit Capacity via Ukraine for Jan ..

21 minutes ago
 New bus terminal to provide state of art facilitie ..

New bus terminal to provide state of art facilities to passengers: Faisal Amin

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.