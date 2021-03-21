UrduPoint.com
Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% Completed

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 02:00 PM

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) The Palm Tower, Nakheel’s new 52-storey landmark development on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, is now almost 95 percent complete, with all components due to open by October this year.

Soaring 240 metres above the world-famous island, the building is in the advanced stages of fit out, with all exterior cladding completed, said a press release issued by Nakheel on Sunday.

Located at the Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Tower offers sweeping, uninterrupted views of the island, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline – and amenities for residents and visitors.

The building comprises 432 luxury, fully furnished residences, due for handover from October this year, and a 290-room St.

Regis hotel, opening this summer.

Aqil Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel, said, "The Palm Tower is the latest, iconic addition to Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel’s growing list of landmark projects across Dubai. Its unrivalled residential, hospitality and leisure components will further enhance Dubai’s position as a world-class destination for living, leisure and tourism.

The studios and one, two and three bedroom apartments occupy levels 19 to 47 of the building, with prices from AED1.7 million. The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is on the first 18 floors.

