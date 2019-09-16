UrduPoint.com
NAMA's Affiliate Irthi To Represent UAE At London Design Fair

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) The Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, an affiliate of the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, will unveil its first exclusive product line at a special showing at the London Design Fair, LDF, where it will represent the UAE as the fair’s "Guest Country", for the first time.

Irthi will reveal 12 exclusive product collections that represent the craft and design talent of women in the UAE, giving the artisans their highest-profile international platform to date.

The collections are a result of two of the council’s recent projects, "Design Labs" and "Crafts Dialogue", launched earlier this year. These projects feature luxury products that were created through a collaboration between Irthi’s Bidwa Social Development Programme's artisans and trainees, and international designers and makers from the UAE, Pakistan, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, UK, Spain, Italy and Palestine.

The council’s 40 square-metre exhibition area will be designed to reflect the nature and landscape of the UAE, using elements such as wood and camel leather.

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, said, "The selection of the UAE as the guest country for this year’s LDF is a testament to the ground-breaking work and innovative approach adopted by the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council.

Both projects, Design Labs and Crafts Dialogue, reflect this innovative approach, they rely on designer collaborations from different cultures and artistic backgrounds, while at the same time working to empower local women artisans economically and socially, as well as ensuring a sustainable future for handmade and traditional crafts."

Elaborating on the UAE’s participation at the LDF, Jimmy MacDonald, Founder and Director, LDF, said, "Each year we nominate a ‘Guest Country’, drawing special attention to the activities and creatives of the chosen region. We have long since been intrigued by the middle East, nowhere more so than the UAE with its ambitious plans to develop its creative sector. The establishment of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, focusing on female artisans in the UAE, MENASEA and Central Asia is a great initiative and we are honoured to host the UK launch of their first product line at the fair."

The LDF is a four-day industry event that will bring together 550 exhibitors from 40 countries and will be held from 19th-22nd September at the Old Truman Brewery in Shoreditch, London.

