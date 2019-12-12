UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAMA’s ‘Opportunity To Grow’ Platform Connects Five Women-led Start-ups To Investors At WEEGS 2019

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:45 PM

NAMA’s ‘Opportunity to Grow’ platform connects five women-led start-ups to investors at WEEGS 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) Five women-owned early-stage start-ups in the UAE were given the opportunity to present their businesses to leading investors during a session titled, "Opportunity to Grow", on the second day of the Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit yesterday.

QiDZ was recognised as the top start-up, while GetBEE and Finyal Media received honourable mentions, based on strong pitches made to an audience of top industry experts and angel investors, describing their businesses, their potential for viability, sustainability, actualisation and profitability.

A NAMA Women Advancement Establishment concept, the start-up pitch session was aimed at creating a new opportunity for women-owned early-stage start-ups in the UAE to scale up their businesses.

QiDZ was set up by a group of five exasperated women who found it impossible to organise children’s activities locally so they came up with a solution. Simona Agolini, the co-founder, said, "The QiDZ app is a way to find, share and update information on everything going on for children in Dubai. It is there to make life easier, help you plan and inspire you to have even more fun with your children."

GetBEE is a software-as-a-service consultancy that provides online coaching, virtual healthcare, online education, and professional training, among others, to businesses around the region. Thea Myhrvold, CEO and Founder, said, "With GetBEE, a business can offer live sessions that can happen at your office, home or on the go.

Everything is integrated on your website and the software helps you keep track of the time spent per client, as well as monitor the results and effectiveness of all your online sessions."

Finyal Media, a production business that creates podcast content for young Arabs across MENA, identified a gap in the market for Arab-led content. The company was founded in 2018 by Mshari Alonaizy and Majid Al Qassimi with the intention of telling stories to help young people reconnect with the Arab world.

"Finyal is the first company in the middle East to create and monetise an entire network of podcast series specifically for Arab listeners. We believe that the current media landscape is not championing our local culture in a modern way that is palatable to the younger generation and our podcasts aim to bridge the gap," said Leila Hamadeh Alanani, CEO.

Among the five finalists was a start-up called Le Majlis, an online platform for top brand and designer clearance sales. Founder, Bintou Macalou, told the investors that they deliver products worldwide.

Finally, The Scalable CFO founder, Oreabetse Matlhare, presented her start-up, which connects businesses to independent finance leaders.

The panel of investor judges comprised Vera Futorjanski, mentor and innovation director at 500 Startups; Neil Flemming, a MENA Angel Investor; Lucy Chow, Women’s Angel Investor Network; Sharif Al Badawi, 500 Startups, and Joumana Jallad, Mindshift Capital, who assessed the start-ups on a range of criteria to decide the winner.

Related Topics

World Business Education UAE Dubai Company Vera Young Middle East Women 2018 Market Media All Industry Share Top Arab

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

58 minutes ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

1 hour ago

Qasim Suri inaugurates his public Office in Quetta ..

6 minutes ago

AJK president lauds Malaysia's principled stance o ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.