Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Government’ changed to 'Ajman Transport Authority'

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today issued an Emiri decree to change the name of the Public Transport Corporation – Ajman Government.

Decree No.

01 for 2020 stipulates that the authority’s existing name will be changed to the "Ajman Transport Authority," updating Emiri Decree No. 01 for 2018 and any other related legislation without prejudice in terms of rights and obligations.

The decree shall be enforced upon its issuance and shall be published in the official gazette.