UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Name Of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Government’ Changed To 'Ajman Transport Authority'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:30 PM

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Government’ changed to 'Ajman Transport Authority'

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today issued an Emiri decree to change the name of the Public Transport Corporation – Ajman Government.

Decree No.

01 for 2020 stipulates that the authority’s existing name will be changed to the "Ajman Transport Authority," updating Emiri Decree No. 01 for 2018 and any other related legislation without prejudice in terms of rights and obligations.

The decree shall be enforced upon its issuance and shall be published in the official gazette.

Related Topics

Ajman Rashid 2018 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

44 seconds ago

Jose Peseiro handed Venezuela coaching job

3 minutes ago

World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus sp ..

3 minutes ago

EU Committed to Finding Solutions to Keep JCPOA Al ..

3 minutes ago

Over 340 companies,11,000 brands from Japan regist ..

16 minutes ago

Erdogan, Merkel Discuss Situation in Syria, Libya ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.