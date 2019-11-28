UrduPoint.com
Namibia To Grant UAE Citizens Entry Visas Upon Arrival

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:00 PM

Namibia to grant UAE citizens entry visas upon arrival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that UAE citizens who are holders of diplomatic, VIP and ordinary passports may travel to the Republic of Namibia, obtain a visa upon arrival at Hosea Kutako Airport, and stay for up to 90 days, noting that this decision is currently in a trial phase.

UAE citizens wishing to travel to Namibia are required to complete a visa application form upon arrival and pay a fee of 1,080 Namibian Dollars. They may also extend their stay while in Namibia after submitting valid reasons for the renewal and paying an administrative fee of 80 Namibian Dollars. To facilitate the payment process, passengers must carry credit or debit cards.

The adoption of this decision will take place through many stages in terms of Namibian entry points, which are as follows: - The issuance of entry visas at Walvis Bay Airport by the end of October 2019.

- The issuance of entry visas at the Katima Mulilo Border Airport will start at the end of November 2019.

- The issuance of visas will begin at Noordoewer, Ariamsvlei, Oshikango, Transkalahari and Oranjemund will take place during the first quarter of 2020.

Khalid Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that Namibia’s announcement granting UAE citizens entry visas upon arrival reflects the strong bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, which are based on mutual understanding and respect and the desire to develop their relations, to achieve the aspirations of their leaderships and serve their mutual objectives and interests.

He added that this step is part of the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to reinforce the UAE’s international position and provide distinguished consular services, which is one of the ministry’s strategic objectives, as per the directives of the country’s leadership to care for Emirati citizens around the world.

