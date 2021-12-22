UrduPoint.com

Nanosatellites To Support Digitalisation Of Dubai’s Power, Water Networks

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has selected NanoAvionics to design, build, test, and manage the launching of two nanosatellites 3U and 6U. The services supplied by Nanoavionics also include operation, knowledge transfer and training.

This is part of DEWA’s space-D programme that seeks to enhance operational efficiency and reliability, and promote preventive maintenance for the planning, generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and water networks. Space-D supports DEWA’s grid digitalisation programme by using IoT and remote sensing technologies.

Through this programme and the expertise of NanoAvionics, DEWA intends to enhance its flexibility and agility in monitoring and managing its electrical and water networks. With Space-D, DEWA expects to reduce costs, improve its asset utilisation and provide sustainable, efficient and reliable power and water services to its customers.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched DEWA’s space programme, Space-D. The programme aims to build DEWA’s capabilities and train Emirati professionals to use space technologies to enhance its electricity and water networks. The programme will take advantage of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as the internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain to exchange information with the help of satellite communications and earth observation technologies," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

In line with its digital transformation, DEWA will use a 3U satellite with an Internet of Things (IoT) payload as well as a 6U satellite with an Earth Observation (EO) payload from Nanoavionics. Using satellite network connectivity, IoT terminals, satellite imagery and applying AI to the captured data will bring greater efficiency and effectiveness to DEWA’s operations, maintenance and planning. The agreement with NanoAvionics also includes launch management, construction of the ground station, and an extensive training programme for Emirati professionals to facilitate know-how transfer and support in expanding DEWA’s future space capabilities.

Vytenis J Buzas, co-founder and CEO of NanoAvionics, said, "This is a fantastic project for NanoAvionics to be involved in and a great example of how satellite technology improves our lives and helps us to become more sustainable. The knowledge transfer, in addition to satellite integration and mission operations for DEWA, also shows the capabilities and value that our expert team can bring to our customers. Our team has been part of more than 90 missions, including four successfully launched missions this year, and has previous experience in sharing its skills and knowledge through programmes with other international customers."

