NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – The competition for the Obstacle Challenge Race (OCR) will kick off Thursday as part of the activities of the 12th edition of the ‘Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’.

Held annually during the holy month of Ramadan, at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, the largest sports competition of its kind is conducted under the slogan “Limitless Capabilities”.

The Obstacle Challenge Race is a timed challenge to overcome obstacles, where participants run a distance of 400 metres, during which they overcome a total of eleven obstacles.

Competitors must finish the race as quickly as possible, with an overall time limit of five minutes. Each participant is allowed to participate only once during the qualifying days. If the competitor crosses any obstacle for any reason, he will be disqualified from the race. Competitors are allowed to attempt to try to cross a single obstacle only twice before it is considered, and if he is unable to cross it, a time penalty will be applied on him.

The (OCR) consists of two categories, namely the Open category for men and the Open category for women.

All citizens and residents of the UAE will be allowed to participate in the competitions with the best 20 men women possessing the fastest time during qualifying making it to the finals.

Menawhile, the Organising Committee conducted the draw ceremony for the Wheelchair Basketball Championship to be held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

The competitions of the second day of the group stage in the Nad Al Sheba Padel Championship resulted in Saudi Arabia defeating Australia 2-1 in a marathon match.

Australia started strong with Dominic Bechard and Marius Zilba defeating Saudi Arabia’s Qassim Obaidan and Nawaf Al Qadi 6-3, 6-4. But, Saudi Arabia bounced back to draw level with Faisal Al Rabdi and Abdul Rahman Al Zam defeating Tim Brown and Ross Taylor 6-3, 7-6.

In the crucial deciding third match, Sattam Al Shahrani and Hussein Al Maraj had to dig in deep for a hard-fought 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 win against Vuk Veljkovic and Jono Breki to triumph.

In other matches, the Netherlands overcame Kuwait 2-1, while Iran blanked Bahrain 3-0.