NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) The Nad Al Sheba Padel Championship will kick off on Monday as part of the activities of the 12th edition of the 'Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament', the largest sports tournament of its kind, under the slogan "Limitless Capabilities".

The Nad Al Sheba Padel Championship will feature teams from the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iran, Australia, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia. The group stage matches will kick off on Monday, while the semi-finals will be on Thursday and the final on Friday (7th March).

The International Padel Federation (FIP) Gold Championship concluded on Sunday, with intense competition between the participating international players in the men's and women's sections.

The fencing competition kicked off on Sunday with participants from 13 nations, including Italy, Peru, Egypt, France, Tunisia, Slovakia, India, USA, Russia, Tajikistan, Syria, and Saudi Arabia, along with UAE fencers registered with the national team and local clubs.

The competition also includes a special local girls' championship in which the UAE's female players will participate, along with UAE nationals and those born in the country.