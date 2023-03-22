NAS Sports Tournament announces schedule of competitions

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) The Organising Committee of NAS Sports Tournament has announced the schedule of the various competitions of the 10th edition of the Tournament, which takes place during the Holy Month of Ramadan at Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex, under the title, “Unlimited Abilities”.

Participants in the Tournament, scheduled from 23rd March to 10th April 2023, will compete in eight sports competitions: volleyball, padel tennis, jiu-jitsu, archery, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running and cycling.

The Organising Committee has completed all logistic preparations at the Main Hall of Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex to host the volleyball, jiu-jitsu, archery & fencing competitions and at the Padel Hall.

Preparations were also made in the Hall of Dubai Club for People of Determination, where the wheelchair basketball competition will be held.

The two-day cycling competition will be arranged at the tracks of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, while the running competition will be held at Meydan Tracks for the third successive year.

Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council & Deputy Chairman of the Organising Committee, said, “The Tournament presents a vital role in boosting the culture of several sports, improves technical levels of our athletes and increase the numbers of participants in these sports. We are pleased to continue organising the Tournament every year to provide opportunities to Emirati and expatriate athletes to participate in fruitful competitions, improve levels and enhance sports careers.”

The draw ceremony for the volleyball, padel and wheelchair basketball competitions is scheduled for Wednesday 22nd April 2023 at 11:00 am, in the presence of the managers of participating teams.

The eight participating teams in the volleyball competition will be classified into two groups; each group comprising four teams. The title holder of the last edition of the Tournament will head the first group, while the second group will be headed by the 2nd placed team.

The 10th edition of the NAS Sports Tournament will kick off with the padel competition, scheduled from Thursday 23rd March to Sunday 9th April at the Padel Hall in Hamdan Sports Complex, while the jiu-jitsu competition will be held on Friday 24th March.

The archery competition will take place on 26th-27th March at the Main Hall of Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex. The fencing competition is scheduled on 28th-29th March at the Main Hall, and the cycling competition will take place on 30th-31st March at Meydan Road and various locations in Mohammed Bin Rashid City.

The volleyball competition will be held from 1st-10th April at the Main Hall of Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex. The wheelchair basketball competition is scheduled from 1st-9th April at Dubai Club for People of Determination, while the final stage of this competition will be organised at the Main Hall of Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex. The running competition will be held on Friday 7th April at Meydan Track.

The NAS Sports Tournament has been launched as per the directives and the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, aiming to develop the sports sector in Dubai.

