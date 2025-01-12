NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Experts from NASA and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) unveiled their innovative approaches to connecting with younger audiences through social media during the "1 billion Followers Summit", the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy.

The session, titled “Staying Connected: How NASA & IMF Connect with a New Generation Through Social Media”, highlighted how these traditionally formal institutions are leveraging digital platforms to expand their reach and foster meaningful engagement. Held under the theme “Content for Good”, the summit, in its third edition, brings together over 15,000 content creators, 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts. The event, hosted in the UAE from 11 to 13 January, takes place at iconic venues including Dubai’s Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future.

Brittany Brown, Director of Digital Communications at NASA, and Pierre Mejlak, Chief of Media Relation and Social Outreach- IMF, shared their perspectives on crafting compelling content to connect with diverse audiences.

Brown underscored NASA’s use of captivating visuals, such as images of robots on Mars taking selfies and the sounds of spacewalks, to inspire and engage millions globally. Highlighting NASA’s commitment to evolving its approach, she noted their strategy to diversify content across platforms to target younger demographics, citing their Instagram account as a notable success—ranking among the top 40 most-followed accounts worldwide.

Mejlak emphasised the importance of maintaining a consistent tone and staying ahead of trends on IMF’s social media platforms. He elaborated on the dual challenge of communicating intricate economic data to experts while presenting relatable content for wider audiences, showcasing how economics impacts everyday life.

Both NASA and the IMF highlighted the pivotal role of partnerships with content creators and influencers in amplifying their messages.

Brown shared NASA’s long-standing tradition of inviting content creators behind the scenes, providing access to craft and share authentic narratives about the agency’s work. “While we reach millions, we can extend our impact by tapping into the talent and creativity of influencers,” she remarked.

Mejlak highlighted the IMF’s strategic engagement with influencers to amplify content, spark discussions on critical economic issues, and reach broader audiences. He emphasised that these collaborations are vital in creating relatable and impactful narratives.

The session also addressed the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of content creation. Brown outlined NASA’s cautious yet deliberate approach to adopting AI, emphasising the importance of safeguarding the agency’s reputation in an era of deepfakes. While recognising AI’s potential in streamlining workflows and sparking ideas, she reaffirmed the irreplaceable role of human creativity in storytelling.

Mejlak echoed these sentiments, highlighting AI’s value in automating routine tasks and enhancing ideation. However, he stressed the necessity of human oversight to ensure the authenticity and relevance of content.

Brown revealed NASA’s goal for 2025: to refine its content strategies by creating tailored content for specific audiences, ensuring deeper engagement and relevance. Mejlak pointed to the IMF’s upcoming Spring and Annual meetings as key opportunities to leverage influencers and communicate the organisation’s values to a broader audience.

The session underscored the transformative role of social media in reshaping how organisations engage with younger generations. By embracing creativity, collaboration, and innovation, institutions like NASA and the IMF are not only reaching new audiences but also inspiring meaningful conversations and driving positive change in the digital age.