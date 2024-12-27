NASA Probe ‘safe’ After Closest-ever Approach To Sun
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 11:00 PM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) NASA’s Parker solar probe is safe and operating normally after successfully completing the closest-ever approach to the sun by any human-made object, the space agency has said.
The spacecraft passed just 6.1m km from the solar surface on 24th December, flying into the sun’s outer atmosphere – the corona – on a mission to help scientists learn more about Earth’s closest star.
The agency said the operations team at the Johns Hopkins University applied physics laboratory in Maryland received the signal, a beacon tone, from the probe shortly before midnight on Thursday.
The spacecraft is expected to send detailed telemetry data about its status on 1st January.
Moving at up to 692,000 k/ph, the spacecraft endured temperatures of up to 982 degrees Celsius.
“This closeup study of the sun allows Parker solar probe to take measurements that help scientists better understand how material in this region gets heated to millions of degrees, trace the origin of the solar wind (a continuous flow of material escaping the sun), and discover how energetic particles are accelerated to near light speed,” NASA said.
The Parker solar probe was launched in 2018 and has been gradually circling closer towards the sun, using flybys of Venus to gravitationally pull it into a tighter orbit with the sun.
Recent Stories
Israel sets Kamal Adwan Hospital ablaze in Gaza
37 Palestinians martyred in three Israeli massacres in Gaza
Russian security forces neutralise four ISIS terrorists in Moscow
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches inaugural flights to Yekaterinburg in Russia
Kuwait strongly condemns Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Abu Dhabi Mobility introduces new category of commercial motorcycle licence plat ..
German President dissolves parliament, sets February 23 election date
Zayed Charity Run attracts 50,000 participants to support cancer patients in Egy ..
EcoWASTE 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on January 14
1st January announced as official holiday for Dubai government departments
NASA probe ‘safe’ after closest-ever approach to sun
Strategic partnership in combating financial, economic crimes between UAE, Italy
More Stories From Middle East
-
Israel sets Kamal Adwan Hospital ablaze in Gaza9 seconds ago
-
37 Palestinians martyred in three Israeli massacres in Gaza1 minute ago
-
Russian security forces neutralise four ISIS terrorists in Moscow2 minutes ago
-
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches inaugural flights to Yekaterinburg in Russia2 minutes ago
-
Kuwait strongly condemns Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque2 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Mobility introduces new category of commercial motorcycle licence plates2 minutes ago
-
German President dissolves parliament, sets February 23 election date2 minutes ago
-
Zayed Charity Run attracts 50,000 participants to support cancer patients in Egypt3 minutes ago
-
EcoWASTE 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on January 143 minutes ago
-
1st January announced as official holiday for Dubai government departments3 minutes ago
-
NASA probe ‘safe’ after closest-ever approach to sun3 minutes ago
-
Strategic partnership in combating financial, economic crimes between UAE, Italy3 minutes ago