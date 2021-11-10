UrduPoint.com

NASA Says First Artemis Moon Landing Now Expected In 2025

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:00 PM

NASA says first Artemis moon landing now expected in 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) Following an uncrewed test flight in February, the first piloted flight of NASA's Orion moonship and Space Launch System mega rocket - Artemis 2 - is slipping from 2023 to no earlier than May 2024, NASA announced Tuesday. Artemis 3, the first piloted moon landing, is also being pushed back from 2024 to sometime in 2025.

According to Latin American Information Alliance (AIL), the announcement was made during a teleconference with reporters on Tuesday.

"We expect Artemis 1 in February, in just a few months," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters. "We expect Artemis 2 on or about May of '24.

... We are estimating no earlier than 2025 for Artemis 3."

As for Artemis 3, NASA needs a new moon lander to carry travelers from the Orion capsule down to the south polar region of the moon and back up to Orion. The mission will include the first woman and the first person of color to visit the moon.

NASA awarded a $2.9 billion contract to SpaceX last April for development of a Human Landing System, or HLS, based on the design of the company's Starship rocket system. But Blue Origin, a company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, challenged the award in court, halting work on the contract until the issue could be resolved.

Related Topics

Company Visit Nelson Lander Alliance SpaceX February April May Women From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: England and New Zealand to loc ..

T20 World Cup 2021: England and New Zealand to lock horn today

8 minutes ago
 All Illegal Migrants Who Crossed Into Poland Overn ..

All Illegal Migrants Who Crossed Into Poland Overnight Were Detained - Defense M ..

4 seconds ago
 Austrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Help Poland ..

Austrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Help Poland Protect External Borders

5 seconds ago
 Russia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada ..

Russia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada on Syria - Ambassador

12 seconds ago
 Door-to door voters verification begins

Door-to door voters verification begins

12 minutes ago
 SC summons PM today in APS massacre

SC summons PM today in APS massacre

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.