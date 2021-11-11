UrduPoint.com

NASA, SpaceX Launch 4 More Astronauts Into Orbit On Flight To Space Station

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) NASA and private rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit late on Wednesday, sending a veteran spacewalker, two younger crewmates chosen for future lunar missions and a German materials scientist on their way to the International Space Station.

The SpaceX-built launch vehicle, consisting of a Crew Dragon capsule and a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at about 9 p.m. (0200 GMT Thursday), with a reddish fireball lighting up the night sky as its nine Merlin engines roared to life.

The three American astronauts and their European Space Agency crewmate were due to arrive at the space station, orbiting some 250 miles (400 km) above the Earth, on Thursday evening following a flight of about 22 hours.

