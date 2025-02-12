Open Menu

NASA's 2 Stuck Astronauts May Return To Earth Sooner Under New Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 10:00 AM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) NASA’s two stuck astronauts may end up back on Earth a little sooner than planned.

The space agency announced Tuesday that SpaceX will switch capsules for upcoming astronaut flights in order to bring Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams home in mid-March instead of late March or April.

That will shave at least a couple of weeks off their prolonged stay at the International Space Station, which hit the eight-month mark last week.

“Human spaceflight is full of unexpected challenges,” NASA’s commercial crew programme manager Steve Stich said in a statement.

The test pilots should have returned in June on Boeing’s Starliner capsule after what should have been a weeklong flight demo. However, the capsule had so much trouble getting to the space station that NASA decided to bring it back empty and reassigned the pair to SpaceX.

