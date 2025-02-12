NASA's 2 Stuck Astronauts May Return To Earth Sooner Under New Plan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 10:00 AM
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) NASA’s two stuck astronauts may end up back on Earth a little sooner than planned.
The space agency announced Tuesday that SpaceX will switch capsules for upcoming astronaut flights in order to bring Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams home in mid-March instead of late March or April.
That will shave at least a couple of weeks off their prolonged stay at the International Space Station, which hit the eight-month mark last week.
“Human spaceflight is full of unexpected challenges,” NASA’s commercial crew programme manager Steve Stich said in a statement.
The test pilots should have returned in June on Boeing’s Starliner capsule after what should have been a weeklong flight demo. However, the capsule had so much trouble getting to the space station that NASA decided to bring it back empty and reassigned the pair to SpaceX.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen
Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..
Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..
UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system
Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..
NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified
More Stories From Middle East
-
NASA's 2 stuck astronauts may return to Earth sooner under new plan26 seconds ago
-
Korea to invest nearly $300 mln for advanced industrial technologies15 minutes ago
-
Jordan reiterates steadfast position against displacement of Palestinians8 hours ago
-
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen8 hours ago
-
UN officials denounce Trump’s Gaza plan8 hours ago
-
Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Cordiant Capital sign MoU to strengthen strategic partners ..9 hours ago
-
Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impact on labour market9 hours ago
-
UAE Gender Balance Council advances gender equity agenda at World Governments Summit9 hours ago
-
Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, automotive industries9 hours ago
-
UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system9 hours ago
-
Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuable model10 hours ago
-
NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 202410 hours ago