Nasdaq Dubai, Samruk-Kazyna Sign MoU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:46 PM

Nasdaq Dubai, Samruk-Kazyna sign MoU

DUBAI/NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) Nasdaq Dubai and Samruk-Kazyna JSC today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to promote international awareness of investment opportunities in Kazakhstan and explore market access.

Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund, and Nasdaq Dubai, the region’s international financial exchange, will also work together to promote Islamic capital markets products and solutions and enhance the financial markets overall in both countries.

Commenting on the MoU signing, Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said, "Building on the close ties between our two nations, Nasdaq Dubai is ready to provide its knowhow and infrastructure to facilitate further investment by private and public entity investors into Kazakh businesses operating in a range of industries. Kazakhstan’s many thriving and dynamic companies make the country one of the most attractive destinations for investors in our region and globally."

Kanat Alpysbayev, Managing Director on Logistics and International Cooperation of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, said, "Located at the crossroads of the East and West, Samruk-Kazyna welcomes foreign investors and today’s MoU’s signing is a testament to our commitment to developing and strengthening ties with other countries and organisations.

"

The MoU signing followed a roundtable held by Samruk-Kazyna and several of its largest companies at Nasdaq Dubai in May 2019. The roundtable was attended by leading UAE and regional public and private sector investors.

About Nasdaq Dubai Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS).

The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Nasdaq Dubai is located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

About Samruk-Kazyna JSC Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Kazakhstan Sovereign Wealth Fund, manages many of the largest state assets of the country including in the energy, transport, telecoms and industrial sectors. The Fund was established in 2008 to improve the national welfare of Kazakhstan and to support the modernization of the national economy.

