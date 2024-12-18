Open Menu

Nasdaq Dubai Welcomes $500 Million Sustainability-linked Loan Financing Bond By Emirates NBD

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability-linked loan financing bond by Emirates NBD

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of Emirates NBD Bank PJSC’s, US$500 million Sustainability-Linked Loan Financing Bond (SLLB), the world’s first SLLB issued under the new International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and Loan Market Association (LMA) framework.

Rated A2/A+ by Moody’s and Fitch, the five-year bond carries a fixed coupon rate of 5.141% and matures in 2029. It is issued under Emirates NBD’s $20 billion EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) Programme, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in financial markets.

The issuance of the dual-listed bond on Nasdaq Dubai and Euronext Dublin, reflects strong interest from both regional and international investors, further underscoring Dubai's position as a leading global hub for sustainable and innovative debt capital markets. Emirates NBD’s latest issuance increases the Bank’s total value of bonds currently listed on Nasdaq Dubai to $5.77 billion, spanning 9 listings.

Nasdaq Dubai continues to solidify its position as the premier platform for regional and global fixed-income and ESG-related listings. The exchange boasts an outstanding total value of $139 billion in listed fixed-income securities, with USD 30.4 billion dedicated to ESG-focused issuances, further enhancing Dubai’s reputation as the gateway for investors seeking diverse investment opportunities.

To celebrate this listing, Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group rang the market opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai, alongside Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, said: ‘We are proud to list the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Loan Financing Bond that is issued under the new ICMA/LMA framework, on Nasdaq Dubai. This not only marks an important milestone in our sustainability journey as a Bank but also serves as a testament to our commitment to supporting the evolving needs of capital markets, investors and our customers for ESG-compliant financial instruments.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said: “We welcome Emirates NBD’s Sustainability-Linked Loan Financing Bond to Nasdaq Dubai. The exchange continues to play a key role in providing issuers with access to capital to support their sustainable initiatives. This milestone issuance marks an important step in our shared mission to expand the availability of ESG financing solutions in the region.”

Proceeds from the bond will be allocated to finance or refinance Emirates NBD's portfolio of Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) assets, in accordance with its Sustainability-Linked Loan Financing Bond (SLLB) Framework. This issuance underscores the growing demand for ESG-focused financial instruments in regional and global markets.

Related Topics

Loan World Exchange Dubai Bank Dublin Hub United States Dollars Euro Sierra Leonean Leone Dubai Financial Market Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability- ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability-linked loan financing bond by ..

5 minutes ago
 UCI Mobility and Bike City Forum 2024 kicks off i ..

UCI Mobility and Bike City Forum 2024 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

19 minutes ago
 IGP takes immediate measures to address police emp ..

IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns

49 minutes ago
 SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnershi ..

SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture

49 minutes ago
 SWD launches campaign against child marriages

SWD launches campaign against child marriages

49 minutes ago
 PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation

PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation

49 minutes ago
STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to comb ..

STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty

49 minutes ago
 Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Qu ..

Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games

52 minutes ago
 Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: M ..

Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA

52 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit

52 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanvee ..

Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer

52 minutes ago
 Financial grant released for families of deceased ..

Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East