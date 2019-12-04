UrduPoint.com
Nasdaq Dubai Welcomes Listing Of 1 Billion Euro Green Sukuk By Islamic Development Bank

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 03:00 PM

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of 1 billion Euro green Sukuk by Islamic Development Bank

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) Nasdaq Dubai today welcomed the listing of a one billion Euro green Sukuk by Islamic Development Bank, IsDB, the multilateral lender which finances development across its 57 member countries.

It is IsDB’s first green Sukuk, issued under its Sustainable Finance Framework. It is also the third Sukuk listing this year on the region’s international exchange by IsDB, following two listings of US$1.5 billion each in April and October.

The Islamic Development Bank has 11 Sukuk currently listed on Nasdaq Dubai with a total value of US$13.65 billion.

IsDB’s activities across its member countries include building partnerships between governments, the private sector and civil society; increasing skills and knowledge sharing; focusing on science, technology and innovation led solutions to development challenges; promoting global development that is underpinned by Sharia-compliant sustainable financing structures; and fostering collaboration between its members nations to focus on the betterment of humanity.

The Bank’s latest Sukuk is the second to be listed in Euros by the bank on Nasdaq Dubai, underlining the exchange’s role as a multi-currency listing hub. Dubai is one of the largest centres globally for Sukuk listings by value, currently totaling US$65.4 billion.

