Nasdaq Dubai Welcomes Listing Of $750 Million Bond By Emirates Development Bank

6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 03:15 PM

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $750 million bond by Emirates Development Bank

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) Nasdaq Dubai today welcomed the listing of US$750 million bonds by Emirates Development Bank, a key financial enabler of the country’s economic diversification.

The five-year bond issuance has been priced at a yield of 1.

639 percent and was four times oversubscribed with strong demand from investors, as 34 percent of appetite came from MENA markets, 36 percent from European markets, 28 percent from Asian markets and 2 percent from US offshore market.

The listing reinforces Dubai’s leading position as the largest listing venue in the middle East for US Dollar denominated debt listings, with a total value of $96.876 billion.

