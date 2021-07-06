UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasdaq Dubai Welcomes Listing Of $750 Million Bond Listing By Emirates Development Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:45 PM

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $750 million bond listing by Emirates Development Bank

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank (EDB), today rang Nasdaq Dubai’s market-opening bell to celebrate the listing of a US$750 million bond.

The listing announcement event was attended by Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Deputy CEO of Dubai Financial Market (DFM), as well as senior executives from both sides.

Al Naqbi said, "The successful second issuance of our $750 million bond issue, which was oversubscribed four times, reflects the global and local investor confidence in our strategy to support UAE’s economic diversification plans."

The programme will be fundamental to support individuals, SMEs, and corporates across priority industrial sectors in the UAE to build a knowledge-based economy, he added.

The five-year bond issuance received strong demand from investors, as 34 percent of appetite came from MENA markets, 36 percent from European markets, 28 percent from Asian markets and 2 percent from US offshore market.

Ali, in turn, said that these transactions, including the new bond listing from EDB, indicate their deep confidence in the robust listing framework of Nasdaq Dubai in line with the requirements of prominent corporations and investors. The issuance also underlines corporations’ commitment to playing a pivotal role in financing economic development.

The EDB bonds have been listed on Nasdaq Dubai on 15th June 2021, reinforcing Dubai’s leading status as the largest listing venue in the middle East for US$ denominated debt listings, with a total value of $98.5 billion.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Bank Middle East Dubai Financial Market June Market Event From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Big setback for England as seven players test posi ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,552 new COVID-19 cases, 1,518 reco ..

37 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal, Khalifa Port implement reg ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan Women's ODI series against West Indies to ..

43 minutes ago

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at $5 ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.71 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.