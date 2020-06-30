Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$300 million Sukuk by Dubai Islamic Bank

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) Nasdaq Dubai has announced that it welcomed the listing today of a US$300 million Sukuk issued by Dubai Islamic Bank, DIB.

The issuance was a tap on a US$1 billion Sukuk that listed on Nasdaq Dubai on 16th June, 2020.

DIB earmarked the funds raised to support its customers and the business community as economies start to overcome challenging market conditions.

DIB is the leading UAE-based Sukuk issuer by value on the region’s international exchange with a total of US$6.3 billion including the latest US$300 million listing.

Dubai is one of the largest centres for Sukuk listings in the world with a total listed value now standing at US$71.09 billion. By value 43% of the listings are from UAE issuers and 57% from overseas issuers.