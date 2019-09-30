Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$500 million Sukuk by Emaar

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, rang the Nasdaq Dubai market-opening bell today to celebrate the listing of a US$500 million Sukuk.

Nasdaq Dubai in a press statement on Monday said the capital raised will support Emaar Properties’ regional and international expansion plans. The 10-year Sukuk has an annual return rate of 3.875 percent and is part of Emaar’s US$2 billion bond issuance programme.

Commenting on the announcement, Alabbar said, "The growth of the Sukuk market has been tremendous and has helped bridge the gap in infrastructure financing particularly with projects linking to the real economy. Listing our Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai provides our issuance with a well-regulated platform with high visibility and close links to market participants regionally and around the world."

In turn, Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre, Secretary-General of Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre, and Chairman of Dubai Financial Market, said, "The cooperation between Emaar group and Nasdaq Dubai underlines Dubai’s strength and depth in the Sukuk sector as part of the Emirate’s growth as the global capital of the Islamic economy.

Dubai will continue to develop its exchange infrastructure to serve Sukuk issuers seeking an effective listing environment."

A $750 million Sukuk issued by Emaar Properties in 2016 is also listed on Nasdaq Dubai, as well as a $750 million Sukuk listed by Emaar Malls in 2014.

Abdul Wahed Al Fahim, Chairman of Nasdaq Dubai, said, "This listing by Emaar Properties underlines the strong activity that we are seeing in the Sukuk sector, with listings so far this year on Nasdaq Dubai from UAE and overseas issuers valued at a total of $8.85 billion. The exchange will maintain its strong support for Sukuk issuances for the benefit of issuers and investors and promote successful economic development."

Emaar Properties’ $500 million Sukuk listed exclusively on Nasdaq Dubai on 18th September, 2019.