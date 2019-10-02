UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasdaq Dubai Welcomes Listings By DP World Of US$500 Million Sukuk, US$500 Million Bond

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 02:00 PM

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listings by DP World of US$500 million Sukuk, US$500 million bond

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed the listing of a US$500 million Sukuk and a $500 million conventional bond issued by global trade enabler DP World.

DP World is the largest UAE debt issuer by value on the region’s international exchange, with Sukuk and conventional bond listings now totalling $9.09 billion.

The organisation operates a geographically diverse network of trade enabling businesses including ports and terminals, industrial parks, logistics and economic zones, maritime services and marinas.

DP World’s latest Sukuk listing underlines Dubai’s role as one of the largest global centres for Sukuk listings by value, with a current total of US$58.7 billion.

Related Topics

World Exchange UAE Dubai Billion Million

Recent Stories

We Are Drifting Towards War Because Of India’s A ..

16 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Heads to Rabat to Partake in ..

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end on negative note 02 October 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

16 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov to Visi ..

16 minutes ago

Iran Oil Minister, Russia's Novak Discuss Energy C ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.