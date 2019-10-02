Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listings by DP World of US$500 million Sukuk, US$500 million bond

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed the listing of a US$500 million Sukuk and a $500 million conventional bond issued by global trade enabler DP World.

DP World is the largest UAE debt issuer by value on the region’s international exchange, with Sukuk and conventional bond listings now totalling $9.09 billion.

The organisation operates a geographically diverse network of trade enabling businesses including ports and terminals, industrial parks, logistics and economic zones, maritime services and marinas.

DP World’s latest Sukuk listing underlines Dubai’s role as one of the largest global centres for Sukuk listings by value, with a current total of US$58.7 billion.