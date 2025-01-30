Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP World

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Nasdaq Dubai welcomed middle East and North Africa's first corporate Blue Bond listing of US$100 million by DP World, a leading provider of global end-to-end supply chain solutions.

Issued under DP World's $10 billion Global Medium-Term Note Programme, the bond carries a 5.250 percent coupon rate and matures in 2029.

The issuance achieved a spread of 99.6 basis points (bps) above US Treasuries — the tightest spread ever achieved by DP World in both the bond and Sukuk markets. It highlights the region's growing commitment to sustainable finance, with proceeds funding critical projects such as marine transportation, port infrastructure, and water-positive initiatives.

This landmark issuance contributes directly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 14 (Life Below Water), addressing the significant funding gap for sustainable marine and water-related initiatives, and solidifying Nasdaq Dubai's position as a leading platform for innovative ESG-linked financial instruments.

This listing also contributes to further enhancing the role of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as a hub for sustainable finance.

Nasdaq Dubai's ESG offerings include Green Bonds, Sustainability Bonds, Sustainability-Linked Bonds, and now the region's first Blue Bond. The total value of debt listings on Nasdaq Dubai currently stands at $137 billion, of which $29 billion consists of ESG-linked issuances.

To commemorate the listing, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai, joined by Abdul Wahed Al Fahim, Chairman of Nasdaq Dubai, and Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Bin Sulayem said, "The listing of our first Blue Bond represents a significant step forward in DP World's journey to drive sustainable growth and innovation in the global supply chain.

By directing funds toward critical marine and water-positive initiatives, we not only align with the UN's SDGs but also setting a benchmark for sustainable finance in the region.

"This achievement highlights our commitment to fostering economic growth while safeguarding the marine ecosystems that are vital to global trade and future generations."

Al Fahim stated, "The exchange remains committed to supporting issuers as they drive impactful, ESG-focused financing that contributes to long-term environmental and economic prosperity."

Ali, in turn, said, "This listing marks a significant milestone in the region's sustainable finance landscape, as DP World's Blue Bond sets a precedent for innovative ESG-linked issuances in the Middle East. At Nasdaq Dubai, we are proud to provide a robust platform for issuers like DP World to access global investors and channel funding toward impactful, sustainable initiatives."

Ian Johnston, Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), commented, "As the regulator of the DIFC, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that enhance transparency and enable investors to make informed, impact-driven decisions, whilst helping to further solidify Dubai's position as a leading hub for green and sustainable finance."

The proceeds of this pioneering Blue Bond will be directed toward financing sustainable projects, including marine transportation, port infrastructure enhancements, marine pollution prevention, and nature and water-positive initiatives.

This issuance aligns with DP World's Ocean Strategy and its comprehensive Decarbonisation and Water Strategies, reaffirming the company's commitment to sustainable practices within the maritime sector.

With this Blue Bond listing, DP World further cements its position as a leading issuer on Nasdaq Dubai. Currently, DP World and its subsidiaries have 11 debt listings on the exchange, comprising bonds and sukuk, with a combined value of $10 billion.