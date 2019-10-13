Nasdaq tower in Times Square celebrates Hazza Al Mansoori’s journey to space

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) Nasdaq Dubai has celebrated the achievement of Hazza Al Mansoori, the UAE's first astronaut, acknowledging him on the Nasdaq tower in Times Square, New York.

The main facade of Nasdaq building has paid tribute to Al Mansoori, saying, "A proud moment. Welcome back home Hazza Al Mansoori, UAE’s first astronaut, to reach the International Space Station, ISS."

Nasdaq is one of the world's largest exchanges in terms of market capitalisation.

The stock market building mural, displayed Emirati astronaut's picture in space suit, flashing a victory sign and celebrating the country's journey to the space, a privilege enjoyed by only few countries.

Hazza spent eight days in space on board the International Space Station, ISS. He conducted 16 scientific experiments, and 6 of them were in microgravity.

[Image Credit: Nasdaq Dubai]