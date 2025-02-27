Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Nasser Al-Attiyah secured his fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge title, winning the final stage to claim a second consecutive victory and his first FIA World Rally Raid Championship win with Dacia Sandriders.

“It was a tough week, but we pushed hard. Winning five times in Abu Dhabi is special,” said Al-Attiyah.

In the Bikes category, Daniel Sanders finished fourth in the final stage to seal an overall victory, his second of the season after Dakar. The last Rally GP stage win went to Tosha Schareina, ahead of Ricky Brabec and Luciano Benavides.

“This win means a lot after my last attempt ended badly,” said Sanders.

The 34th edition introduced a new start in Al Ain, with competitors tackling a marathon stage in Al Qua’a before finishing in Abu Dhabi. The final 364km stage, including 167km of timed racing, featured a mix of sand, dunes, chotts, and dirt tracks.

Al-Attiyah outpaced Lucas Moraes to extend his lead to 2m 28s, propelling him to the top of the FIA World Rally Raid standings with 96 points.

Toyota strengthened its lead in the manufacturers’ competition.

Sanders’ win keeps him atop the FIM World Rally Raid standings with 63 points. Michael Docherty dominated Rally 2, securing a clean sweep.

Saudi Arabia’s Dania Akeel made history as the first woman to win a W2RC Challenger event, while Antanas Kanopkinas claimed the Quads victory. Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli topped the SSV class.

Mechanical issues hit Emirati competitors, with Abdulaziz Ahli and Mansour Al Helei forced out. Hamdan Alali, however, secured eighth overall in Rally 2 and won the Malle Moto class.

“The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge continues to evolve, testing the world’s best in extreme conditions,” said EMSO President Khalid Ben Sulayem.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the event was organised by the Emirates Motorsports Organisation with support from the Abu Dhabi sports Council and key partners.