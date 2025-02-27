Open Menu

Nasser Al-Attiyah Claims Fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge Victory

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Nasser Al-Attiyah secured his fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge title, winning the final stage to claim a second consecutive victory and his first FIA World Rally Raid Championship win with Dacia Sandriders.

“It was a tough week, but we pushed hard. Winning five times in Abu Dhabi is special,” said Al-Attiyah.

In the Bikes category, Daniel Sanders finished fourth in the final stage to seal an overall victory, his second of the season after Dakar. The last Rally GP stage win went to Tosha Schareina, ahead of Ricky Brabec and Luciano Benavides.

“This win means a lot after my last attempt ended badly,” said Sanders.

The 34th edition introduced a new start in Al Ain, with competitors tackling a marathon stage in Al Qua’a before finishing in Abu Dhabi. The final 364km stage, including 167km of timed racing, featured a mix of sand, dunes, chotts, and dirt tracks.

Al-Attiyah outpaced Lucas Moraes to extend his lead to 2m 28s, propelling him to the top of the FIA World Rally Raid standings with 96 points.

Toyota strengthened its lead in the manufacturers’ competition.

Sanders’ win keeps him atop the FIM World Rally Raid standings with 63 points. Michael Docherty dominated Rally 2, securing a clean sweep.

Saudi Arabia’s Dania Akeel made history as the first woman to win a W2RC Challenger event, while Antanas Kanopkinas claimed the Quads victory. Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli topped the SSV class.

Mechanical issues hit Emirati competitors, with Abdulaziz Ahli and Mansour Al Helei forced out. Hamdan Alali, however, secured eighth overall in Rally 2 and won the Malle Moto class.

“The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge continues to evolve, testing the world’s best in extreme conditions,” said EMSO President Khalid Ben Sulayem.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the event was organised by the Emirates Motorsports Organisation with support from the Abu Dhabi sports Council and key partners.

Related Topics

World Sports Abu Dhabi Marathon Dakar Lead Federal Investigation Agency Women Event From Toyota Best Top First Investec Modaraba

Recent Stories

Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Ch ..

Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory

35 seconds ago
 UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance ..

UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 2024

30 minutes ago
 Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regiona ..

Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago
 Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar ..

Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar Boxes During ICC Champions Tr ..

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements ..

Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements at Esri UAE User Conference 2 ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financi ..

Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financial Forum of 2025

55 minutes ago
Future100 initiative signs 6 agreements to drive s ..

Future100 initiative signs 6 agreements to drive startup growth in UAE’s new e ..

55 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches communit ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches community campaign to promote sustaina ..

55 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture implements National Framework ..

Ministry of Culture implements National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activitie ..

56 minutes ago
 Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2

Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2

56 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakis ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss bilateral relation ..

57 minutes ago
 UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day ..

UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day for Education' Award

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East