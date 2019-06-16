Nasser Al Hamli meets with Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan counterparts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, met with Jameel Humaidan, Bahrain's Minister of Labour and Social Development, on the sidelines of the 108th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the deep bilateral ties between their countries, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa, and discussed their joint initiatives and programmes in the areas of training, employing and empowering their peoples.

They emphasised their keenness to exchange expertise in creating national policies for empowering private sector employees, while discussing the conference’s agenda and the work of its sub-committees, and highlighting the importance of coordinating their stances during the event, which will end on 21st June.

Al Hamli also met separately with Mohamed Saafan, Egyptian Minister of Manpower, and Nidal Faisal Al Batayneh, Jordanian Labour Minister, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the areas of labour and manpower between their countries.

The three meetings were attended by Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations, in Geneva; Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Human Resources Affairs; Maher Hamad Al Oobed, Deputy Under-Secretary for Inspection Affairs; Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for International Relations and Communication; and various officials from the three countries.