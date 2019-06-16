UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasser Al Hamli Meets With Bahrain, Egypt And Jordan Counterparts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

Nasser Al Hamli meets with Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan counterparts

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, met with Jameel Humaidan, Bahrain's Minister of Labour and Social Development, on the sidelines of the 108th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the deep bilateral ties between their countries, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa, and discussed their joint initiatives and programmes in the areas of training, employing and empowering their peoples.

They emphasised their keenness to exchange expertise in creating national policies for empowering private sector employees, while discussing the conference’s agenda and the work of its sub-committees, and highlighting the importance of coordinating their stances during the event, which will end on 21st June.

Al Hamli also met separately with Mohamed Saafan, Egyptian Minister of Manpower, and Nidal Faisal Al Batayneh, Jordanian Labour Minister, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the areas of labour and manpower between their countries.

The three meetings were attended by Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations, in Geneva; Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Human Resources Affairs; Maher Hamad Al Oobed, Deputy Under-Secretary for Inspection Affairs; Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for International Relations and Communication; and various officials from the three countries.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange UAE Salem Geneva Bahrain June Event From Labour

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

2 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

2 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

2 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

2 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.