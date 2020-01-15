Nation Brand Office embarks on conveying the UAE Story to the World

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) The Nation Brand Office of the UAE has officially begun its task of unifying and coordinating the message of promoting the UAE’s capabilities to the rest of the world, and has also released official guidelines for the use of the Nation Brand with the launch of its new website portal: www.nationbrand.ae.

The new office is under the umbrella of the Public Diplomacy Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.

The Nation Brand Office, which holds strategic partnerships with stakeholders and authorities aims to strengthen cooperation between the government and private sectors to enhance the reputation of the UAE.

It is also responsible for building cooperation mechanisms with academic and research institutions in the country, as well as managing and implementing media and promotional campaigns to ensure that the message of a unified brand is consistent with the seven emirates.

The establishment of the new office came after the recent launch of the Nation Brand initiative which saw more than 10.6 million people from all over the globe choose the "Seven Lines" design to represent the nation going forward. The "Seven Lines" represent the evolution of the seven emirates in shaping the modern roadmap of the UAE along with the colours of the nation’s flag.

Saeed Al Eter, Director-General of the Public Diplomacy Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said, "The UAE Nation Brand aims to narrate the UAE’s story to the world, boost the country’s positive image on the global scale, and enhance its position globally by highlighting its unique experience that seeks to enable people, provide constant learning and development, ensure sustainable growth and emphasise cooperation and partnership.

"

Alia Al Hammadi, Assistant Director-General at the Public Diplomacy Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said, "In the coming period, the Nation Brand Office will focus on building strategic partnerships with many entities in the social, economic and cultural sectors that are represented by the UAE since the country acts like an Arab and international gate that welcomes global talent with a future-shaping vision, and one that is fertile land for creative ideas and relentless ambitions."

The Nation Brand Office, which began operations with immediate effect, is the only official reference for using the logo. The office will release guidelines and applications to all sectors and entities, with the guidelines on using the logo and the design to be available via the UAE Nation Brand website.

Starting with its first project, the Nation Brand Office will organise workshops with private and public sector entities to introduce the UAE Nation Brand, its applications, and create partnerships that portray the UAE’s inspirational story to the world.