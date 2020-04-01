Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version of new issue

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) The Nation Shield Magazine, issued by the General Headquarters, GHQ, of the Armed Forces, issued its new monthly edition No. 579 and made it available to readers on its website.

This step is in implementation of the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the decision of the National Media Council, NMC, to temporarily stop circulating newspapers, magazines and paper marketing publications until further notice, due to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

The magazine's decision to allow its readers to view its new issue on its website, www.

nationshield.ae, is in line with the preventive measures taken by concerned national authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Its readers can obtain a copy of its new issue at https://bit.ly/2UuF6MN.

Staff Colonel Yousef Juma Al Haddad, Editor-in-Chief of the Magazine, stated that the magazine, with its advanced digital infrastructure, will continue its key role since its launch in August 1971 in publishing news, issues, and strategic and military reports, as well as in presenting national issues that affect the country’s future and the lives of citizens.