UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Shield Magazine Releases Electronic Version Of New Issue

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version of new issue

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) The Nation Shield Magazine, issued by the General Headquarters, GHQ, of the Armed Forces, issued its new monthly edition No. 579 and made it available to readers on its website.

This step is in implementation of the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the decision of the National Media Council, NMC, to temporarily stop circulating newspapers, magazines and paper marketing publications until further notice, due to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

The magazine's decision to allow its readers to view its new issue on its website, www.

nationshield.ae, is in line with the preventive measures taken by concerned national authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Its readers can obtain a copy of its new issue at https://bit.ly/2UuF6MN.

Staff Colonel Yousef Juma Al Haddad, Editor-in-Chief of the Magazine, stated that the magazine, with its advanced digital infrastructure, will continue its key role since its launch in August 1971 in publishing news, issues, and strategic and military reports, as well as in presenting national issues that affect the country’s future and the lives of citizens.

Related Topics

UAE August Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

32 minutes ago

21 held on violation of section 144, lockdown in F ..

24 seconds ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in New York Rises to 1,550, To ..

25 seconds ago

Chief Minster grieved over death of Mir Javed-ur-R ..

27 seconds ago

F1 teams banned from developing 2022 cars this yea ..

28 seconds ago

Commissioner, RPO visits central jail

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.