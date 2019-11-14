(@imziishan)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, performed on Thursday funeral prayer on the body of the nation's martyr Tariq Hussein Hassan Al Baloushi, who died while performing his national duty in Najran, Saudi Arabia, as part of UAE Armed Forces' participation in ''Operation Decisive Storm'' and ''Operation Restore Hope'' within the Saudi-led Arab Coalition.

A number of Sheikhs, heads of local government departments, senior officials, and a crowd of Emirati citizens and residents attended the service.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr, and prayed to Allah to shower His mercy on his soul, make Paradise his last abode and grant patience and solace to his family.