UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Academy Concludes Virtual Courses For Coaches Of School Olympics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:30 PM

National Academy concludes virtual courses for coaches of School Olympics

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2020) The National Olympic academy has concluded a series of training courses for coaches of the school Olympic programme during the period 9th-20th August 2020.

The courses, which were held via remote video technology, were coordinated with the Ministry of education and sports federation of seven sports. The specialist courses included Judo, Taekwondo, swimming, fencing, archery, athletics, and badminton.

More than 516 participants took part in the training sessions including teachers and coaches at the Ministry of Education.

The sessions discussed the scientific means of identifying and selecting elite sports talents and how to nurture and polish their skills up to the required physical and technical standards.

The instructors stressed the importance of designing and preparing scientific training programmes tailored to the capabilities of athletes as well as the forecasting of technical preparations and the improved competitiveness in future.

They believe that the selection of gifted athletes hinges on the scientific methods in use, which must include two main aspects, namely the analysis of performance requirements of the specialist sports activity, and the identification of the characteristics of top potential athletes.

Related Topics

Technology Sports Education Badminton August 2020 Olympics Top

Recent Stories

Army to assist admin to maintain peace during Muha ..

9 minutes ago

Russia COVID-19 cases up 4,870 to 946,976

9 minutes ago

Health body seeks strategy to protect health of y ..

9 minutes ago

Awareness session planned for parliamentarians on ..

9 minutes ago

China sees increase in tech transaction value

17 minutes ago

Balochistan government initiates women empowerment ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.