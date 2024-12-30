National Agenda for Integrated Waste Management supports circular economy in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) In line with the National Framework for Sustainable Management, the National Agenda for Integrated Waste Management—launched by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) in collaboration with local authorities across the UAE—aims to support the circular economy and advance sustainable development in the country.

The agenda reflects the UAE’s commitment to safeguarding the environment from the adverse impacts of waste management activities and associated services, including collection, transportation, and treatment. The agenda’s goals will be realized through an integrated system of strategies, enablers, and projects, serving as its core priorities and pillars.

Eng. Alia Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at MOCCAE, said: “The National Agenda for Integrated Waste Management functions as a key driver of sustainable economic development by establishing effective governance of the waste sector, serving as a key pillar in optimising the utilisation of natural resources through recycling and sustainable waste management practices.

This approach significantly contributes to decarbonising one of the most impactful sectors in line with the goals of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy. In collaboration with partners from both the public and private sectors, we are committed to implementing the agenda’s projects and initiatives across all emirates to achieve transformative outcomes and meet the established targets in the near future.”

Al Harmoudi emphasised that the agenda actively supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through various projects, initiatives, and performance indicators, particularly Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), Goal 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and Goal 13 (Climate Action).

By 2031, the agenda aims to achieve key targets such as the treatment of 80% of municipal solid waste, 99% of hazardous waste, and 80% of non-hazardous waste, as well as ensuring that 90% of the UAE's landfills meet sanitary standards.

The National Agenda for Integrated Waste Management is based on three strategic directions, each encompassing a range of activities and programmes.

The first direction focuses on minimising waste production by fostering positive behavioural change among individuals and institutions. This includes promoting responsible production and consumption practices and establishing a legislative and policy framework to support sustainable production and consumption initiatives., especially with regard to food loss and waste, single-use products, and agricultural waste.

The Ministerial Resolution No. (380), which bans single-use plastic products, is a notable outcome under this direction. The resolution has been complemented by local decisions and policies aligned with the same objectives, fostering a cultural shift in the management of such products and increasing community awareness of their impact.

The sorting of waste, recycling, and reuse technologies constitute a core component of the second strategic direction, which is grounded in the adoption of a circular economic approach. This aims to support the local market by providing alternative products derived from recycled secondary materials while preparing and enhancing the necessary infrastructure to facilitate source-based waste sorting.

Several emirates have embraced this approach, implementing source separation system by placing dedicated containers for collecting and sorting various types of waste generated in residential, commercial, and industrial areas.

Furthermore, this strategic direction promotes the development of waste treatment projects across the UAE, leveraging global best practices in this field. This has encouraged the local authorities and other entities to adopt and implement such initiatives. For instance, the construction of a municipal solid waste treatment and electricity production plant was recently completed in Dubai. The plant is currently in the trial operation phase. Additionally, the waste treatment facilities established by Beeah Group in Sharjah serve as an integrated model for advanced waste management projects.

The third strategic direction of the agenda seeks to establish a new methodology for the safe and environmentally friendly disposal of waste in landfills by utilising artificial intelligence systems to monitor landfills and measure emissions generated from them.

To address the issue of random waste disposal caused by varying waste disposal fees across the UAE, this approach will enable relevant authorities to regulate the movement of waste through a national project that establishes a minimum landfill disposal fee across the country.

Additionally, the National Agenda seeks to establish an integrated governance framework that fosters collaboration with partners to align the roles of Federal and local authorities, as well as other key stakeholders. This approach ensures the effective implementation of initiatives and projects within their designated time frames.

As part of the efforts to implement the Integrated National Agenda for Waste Management, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is exploring a project for the biological treatment of organic waste using insects and worms.

This initiative involves a comprehensive assessment of the current practices related to organic waste management across all emirates and an evaluation of the project’s feasibility. Additionally, some waste treatment plants across the UAE will serve as central stations for treating waste from the emirates that lack the required infrastructure. This approach will help increase the volume of treated waste and reduce the volume of waste diverted to landfills.

The "Waste to Zero" initiative, was the result of a global partnership between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company).

The initiative is chaired by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), with the aim of significantly reducing emissions within the waste sector. The initiative attracted a number of public and private sector entities from around the world.

As part of the National Agenda for Integrated Waste Management, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment recently launched the "Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)" framework, which is a concept that holds manufacturers accountable for the entire life cycle of their products, including post-consumer waste management through processes such as recovery programmes, waste treatment, and final disposal.

The EPR framework focuses on three types of products: packaging, electrical and electronic devices, and batteries. The Ministry has strengthened its collaboration with partners from the public and private sectors, including the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, environmental authorities, producers, retailers, and waste management service providers.

