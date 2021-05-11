National Ambulance accelerates deployment of resources in preparation for Eid al-Fitre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) National Ambulance has raised emergency preparedness in proactive preparation for the Eid al-Fitr holiday in the Northern Emirates.

The emergency medical care provider called on the public to celebrate safely and responsibly and stressed the importance of adhering to the safety instructions and preventive measures issued by the relevant authorities, to support the country’s efforts in recovering from the pandemic.

As part of its preparations, National Ambulance will increase its around-the-clock readiness to ensure efficient response to emergencies during this period. This includes the strategic distribution and dynamic deployment of resources on key roads and areas based on historical data and call and location pattern analysis.

National Ambulance will also coordinate closely with strategic partners across the emergency sector to provide an efficient joint response and ensure public safety.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, CEO of National Ambulance, said that the emergency medical teams, including those working at the Ambulance Communications Centre, have taken all the necessary steps to ensure delivering the required emergency services and efficiently responding to potential incidents on the frontline.

Al Hajeri also urged the public to celebrate Eid responsibly and not to undermine the success achieved in containing the pandemic. He reminded people of continuing to adhere to the safety instructions in place, including the Eid prayer guidelines issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.