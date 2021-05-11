UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Ambulance Accelerates Deployment Of Resources In Preparation For Eid Al-Fitre

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

National Ambulance accelerates deployment of resources in preparation for Eid al-Fitre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) National Ambulance has raised emergency preparedness in proactive preparation for the Eid al-Fitr holiday in the Northern Emirates.

The emergency medical care provider called on the public to celebrate safely and responsibly and stressed the importance of adhering to the safety instructions and preventive measures issued by the relevant authorities, to support the country’s efforts in recovering from the pandemic.

As part of its preparations, National Ambulance will increase its around-the-clock readiness to ensure efficient response to emergencies during this period. This includes the strategic distribution and dynamic deployment of resources on key roads and areas based on historical data and call and location pattern analysis.

National Ambulance will also coordinate closely with strategic partners across the emergency sector to provide an efficient joint response and ensure public safety.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, CEO of National Ambulance, said that the emergency medical teams, including those working at the Ambulance Communications Centre, have taken all the necessary steps to ensure delivering the required emergency services and efficiently responding to potential incidents on the frontline.

Al Hajeri also urged the public to celebrate Eid responsibly and not to undermine the success achieved in containing the pandemic. He reminded people of continuing to adhere to the safety instructions in place, including the Eid prayer guidelines issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Related Topics

Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health reaffirms importance of vaccina ..

1 hour ago

235 arrested, 71 shops sealed for SOPs violation i ..

2 hours ago

President feels people can overcome Covid by stick ..

2 hours ago

Afghan President Invites Taliban to Attend Next Gr ..

2 hours ago

Federal Judge in Mexico Halts President's Law on H ..

2 hours ago

Foolproof security plan for Eidul Fitr finalized

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.