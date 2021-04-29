UrduPoint.com
National Ambulance Accelerates Efforts To Promote Health & Safety Awareness In Ramadan

Thu 29th April 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) The National Ambulance is accelerating its efforts as part of its "Safe and Healthy Ramadan" campaign, launched at the beginning of Ramadan.

The campaign, targeting all community members, focuses on promoting social awareness about and commitment to Covid-19 countermeasures, boosting knowledge of recommended healthy practices for fasting the healthy way during the holy month, and enhancing driver safety awareness.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance, said: "As we approach the last ten days of Ramadan, the National Ambulance continues to maintain the highest possible level of readiness as part of the proactive measures we have taken to ensure an effective and rapid response to potential emergency situations that may arise during the holy month and Eid.

"I would like to urge people to continue adhering to the preventive measures issued by the relevant authorities and support the efforts made at the country level to ensure public health and safety during and after Ramadan as we all move forward towards full recovery and successfully overcoming this pandemic," he added.

In this context, the National Ambulance underlines the importance of acting responsibly when call 998 for the emergency ambulance service in the Northern Emirates, to help ensure the efficient delivery of urgent care to those who need it most.

The National Ambulance provides urgent pre-hospital care in the Northern Emirates which can be requested through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number and NA 998 mobile application. Its Primary task is to work on the frontline to provide high standards of pre-hospital emergency medical services for serious illness and injuries to citizens, residents and visitors across the Emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al-Khaimah and Fujairah. Qualified ambulance crews combined with an advanced fleet and medical technologies are able to provide the appropriate care for patients in medical emergencies, trauma and public health crisis.

