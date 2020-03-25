National Ambulance affirms readiness to cope with COVID-19 pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) In partnership with all competent authorities and in line with the directives of the UAE leadership, the National Ambulance has confirmed its full readiness to address the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, National Ambulance said it has taken all the steps necessary to effectively deal with the pandemic and ensure that the emergency ambulance service remains operational and efficient, whilst also safeguarding the health and safety of its staff and communities.

"To reassure UAE citizens and residents, National Ambulance, in line with guidelines and standards set by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, has taken all necessary precautions and preventive measures, including supporting MoHAP operations in line with best international practices of pre-hospital care.

"National Ambulance is also following the clinical guidelines for healthcare professionals on the pre-hospital care of COVID-19 patients as recommended by MoHAP and approved by the World Health Organisation. It is also following the Infections Prevention and Control Policies and procedures, as well as Infection Control guidelines for COVID-19, including the use of Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, and the disinfection and deep cleaning of ambulances and all the necessary measures to ensure patient and ambulance crews safety," added the statement National Ambulance has also put in place a contingency plan with the concerned authorities to deal with any unexpected circumstances.

To continue functioning and delivering its normal activities, it has activated its business continuity management plan in line with its corporate strategy and the standards and guidelines set by the NCEMA. National Ambulance has continually invested in the latest technology which allows it to remain functional during this pandemic, including the Ambulance Communications Centre, according to the statement.

A remote work system has been activated for employees working in support functions which allows them to efficiently complete their tasks and remotely support operations. Social distancing, regular disinfecting and isolation measures have been taken for our Ambulance Communication Centre and for support staff who have key functions and still need to engage with the public or show up in person for work to prevent the spread of the virus.

National Ambulance provides pre-hospital care in the Northern Regions through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number and NA 998 mobile application. Its Primary task is to handle the public medical emergency response and provide high standards of emergency pre-hospital care to citizens, residents and visitors across the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.